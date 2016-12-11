From America to Goa….. to enthral at Son Born

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

The annual gospel concert ‘Son Born- Season 2’ organised by Caritas Goa and conceptualised by AOC Musicals will be held on December 18. This time in attendance will be Melque Rodrigues, the singing sensation of Goa who made headlines over a decade ago. She might have migrated to USA for a prospective career in music, but has always been in touch with her roots.

After 11 years she will be singing for a larger audience in Goa. “I feel happy that I was asked to come down to perform at Son Born. It has been six months of coordinating and planning with Fr Noel Menezes who is arranging and organising the concert,” says Melque who although into commercial music always wanted to do gospel music.

Besides, she more excited to perform at Rosary school ground in Navelim, which is her village. “It will be a wonderful experience to sing in the area I grew up and started my singing career. Whatever I am today is because of the Lord Almighty,” says Melque.

While she says it was her grandmother who spotted her singing talent, she has been blessed to receive guidance, support and training from the best in the field. Singing in church choirs and participating in various competitions, later singing in Dubai and now USA she says has only been due to hard work and perseverance, despite having degeneration of the retina which will eventually lead to loss of eyesight.

She joined her cousin’s band ‘Muzik Mann’ which gave her the exposure she needed. Singing Lorna’s songs and English numbers she managed to find favour with the iconic Chris Perry who told her that she would emerge as a singing star after he dies. “I was just 19 then, but Chris Perry was my idol, then and now,” she says, before adding that she didn’t take his words too seriously.

At 26, she got a chance to go to Dubai. When she was singing at a restaurant there, Glenn Perry (Chris Perry’s son) came to hear her. He soon took her under his wings and imparted voice training to her at his music school. “He too believed in me and my voice,” she says.

Thus, after coming to Goa when she was 26 she became the star— singing and winning people’s hearts. “People began listening to me and many thought I sing like Lorna,” she says before adding that it was on a cousin’s advice that she left Goa to go to USA to pursue her career in singing. “I began singing at restaurants. In 2012, I owned a restaurant and used to sing there, too. It isn’t there anymore and now I focus only on music. I freelance with various artistes,” says Melque who sings various genres including Jazz and pop.

Strong and bold, she knows she would lose her eyesight someday, but that is no deterrent. “I am only focussing on a career in music and am taking it in my stride,” says Melque who says that technology has made life easier and all she does is listen and memorise songs.

Her dream is to participate in the reality talent show ‘Voice’. But, she says, she is waiting for the right time. While she wants to specialise in English songs, she says she will also sing Chris Perry’s songs until her last breath.

She recalls an evening when Lorna was present for a gig and told her that she was happy she found someone to take her legacy forward. “I never imitate Lorna, but people say I sound like her. Lorna and I have our own unique styles, but the way we sing, we have something in common. I love her style. But singing Lorna’s songs is more an ode to Chris Perry. The album Americak Pauxi therefore has six songs sung by Lorna and an equal number sung by Usha Uthup,” she says.

