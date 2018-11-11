Freedom at long last

NT BUZZ

As part of the ‘Freedom is in the air’ event which celebrates the LGBTQ community, Supreme Court lawyer Amritananda Chakraborty was invited to present the opening remarks on ‘Dissemination of the SC Verdict on section 377’ at Museum of Goa, Pilerne.

Chakraborty who was part of the SC verdict on Section 377 of decriminalising homosexuality said that for nearly three decades India did not have an exact reason for having the section in the Indian Penal Code.

She also spoke about the Goa scenario back then and said: “Goa was ruled by the Portuguese till 1961 while the rest of the country was ruled by the British. This law was brought to India by the British and therefore it was a crime in British India while in Goa it was only an offence.”

Earlier the Section 377 stated – “Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.” Explaining the errors in the same, Chakraborty said: “If it is a criminal law then it needs to be precise and direct and should list what are the acts that are criminal under the same. I really don’t see any point in punishing someone for lifetime just because they wish to spend their life with a partner of their choice. If such an act punishes one for a lifetime then how will the country civilise? ”

She recounted one of the most ancient maxims known to our law which is constantly followed by the Indian courts that says ‘the reason for a law ceasing, the law itself ceases’ which she said was the state of India and therefore, the 493 paged judgement by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra was a turning moment for India.

The event which includes an art exhibition, film screenings, discussions and more, was organised in collaboration with the Humsafar Trust, Goa Livelihoods Forum and Connect, MOG Foundation.