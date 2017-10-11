Free treatment for poor non-Goans to continue

PANAJI: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that poor non-Goans would be exempted from paying nominal fees and can continue to avail free treatment at government hospitals and health centres in the state.

“We are here to provide benefits to Goans but that does not mean that we will deprive outsiders of treatment. A nominal fee will be charged and if somebody is poor and cannot afford to pay, then the government will ensure that powers are given to medical superintendent and head of the department to exempt him and provide free treatment,” said Rane while speaking to media persons in Panaji.

It may be recalled that Rane had on Tuesday moved a file to form a five-member committee headed by Additional Secretary (Health) to work out modalities to allow free services in the government-run hospitals only for the people with homes in Goa and announced that non-Goans visiting government hospitals for treatment would be charged nominal fees.

Rane, stating that he is not an agent of the private sector hospitals, said that the state government will not consider giving permission to a private hospital to conduct organ transplant procedure till Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has its own.

“As far as permission for the organ transplant to Manipal hospital is concerned, decision is in abeyance and I have now taken a decision to dissolve the appropriate committee which was formed to inspect the hospital as some people wrote to me stating that they were asked to sign on blank pages,” he said.

Rane informed that the government has planned to outsource the kitchen and the canteens of GMC and to modernise them like that of the kitchen of AIIMS in Delhi.

“We have formed a committee to finalise the tender for outsourcing the kitchen of GMC and to make it as end-to-end services so that the food that is cooked will be served by the agency and at the same time they have to collect the plates back. We will have a separate canteen for the doctors and students of GMC and a separate canteen for patients’ relatives that will be fully managed by a single tender without costing extra money from the government treasury,” he said.

Rane said that the government will soon start dialysis centre at Navelim, Mapusa, Ponda and Valpoi.

He has warned pharmacies of stern action if found selling Ketamine illegally. He further said that he will put up a team to carry out a survey in coastal belt to find out about the availability of Ketamine.

“Ketamine is on my hit-list. Pharmacies ought to be careful while selling it… and also if they are found selling medicines without prescription then I will cancel their licence,” he said.

He said that another 10 ambulances including a VVIP ambulance will be commissioned by end of October and by December 19, five cardiac ambulances will be launched which will be directly monitored by the cardiac department of GMC.

Rane said that two private diagnostic centres and two private laboratories in the vicinity of GMC would be identified and connected to GMC so that the burden on GMC is reduced.

He informed that the government will float a tender for additional pharmacies wherein one will be in Yatri Niwas and other within the premises of GMC.

Rane said that the state government has taken up the work of reviving the GMC for which around 450-500 posts in GMC which had lapsed would be revived. He said that the next cabinet meeting will also give permission for additional cardiologist in the GMC.