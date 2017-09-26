Free Speech and Accountability Are Inseparable

SUDHANSHU RANJAN

DEMOCRACY bequeaths the right of dissent by default and the Constitution confers it on citizens by design. Certain values are non-negotiable and the right to life and personal liberty is one of them. Any killing is horrendous, more so if it is in the name of ideology. The right to freedom of expression is hollow if it does not incorporate the right to offend. Even a goop knows that one does not need the freedom of expression to be goody-goody to everyone. So, the dastardly killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh is condemnable beyond words and anyone justifying it is guilty of committing a cardinal sin. Her killers must be brought to justice.

Troubling questions

However, her murder has raised many troubling questions not only in regard to the right of dissent but also with respect to the accountability of the media. So many journalists have been killed in India in recent years. But hardly any tears are shed for those faceless journos who challenge the local mafia and pay with their lives. Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who edited ‘Poora Sach’ and exposed Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was killed allegedly by the goons of Baba in November 2002 but there was hardly any hue and cry. Ten journalists have been murdered since September 2013 but there is seldom such an intense sense of outrage. Rajdev Ranjan who took on don Shahabuddin in Siwan (Bihar) was gunned down, Gajendra Singh was burnt alive for publishing investigative reports against Samajwadi Party leader Rammurti Singh Verma on social media, Sandeep Kothari was killed for exposing the mining mafia in the Balaghat district, and many more met the same fate. They were up to snuff and the powers that be failed to gag them.

Journalist and ideologues operating from the national capital in full media glare may never realise how local reporters and activists in small towns and suburbs jeopardise their lives for the sake of the truth though it is also true that such honest journalists are few and far between.

Selective protests hurt the cause more. ‘Media bias’ is an accepted fact today which denotes a pervasive bias contravening the exacting demands of facts in journalism. Certain incidents are highlighted; certain views get space. This is not unnatural as such as scientists also acknowledge that human brain has got a unique property called cognitive bias. Hundred per cent subjectivity or objectivity is a myth as everyone is subjectively objective and objectively subjective. But the respect for facts forces one to ratiocinate and rationalise. John Reed, who covered the Bolshevik Revolution, was a founding member of the Communist Party of the USA. His book ‘Ten Days That Shook The World’ is not just a journalistic reportage but has acquired an iconic status like a great work of literature. He has written in the preface, “In the struggle my sympathies were not neutral. But in telling the story of those great days I have tried to see events with the eye of a conscientious reporter, interested in setting down the truth.” So one must be neutral, their personal ideology or bias notwithstanding. But it does not happen.

‘Framing’ is a well-known term in media studies which signifies means by which people organise and interpret information and events. Media persons operate with preconceived notions, or frames, which influence the transmission of news. One of its prominent examples is the media coverage in the UK of the MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) vaccine between 2002 and 2005. It was covered extensively. The vaccine had allegedly deadly side-effects, including autism. It could be avoided by giving a vaccine against the three conditions staggered in three phases.

Most of the media framed it as a conflict between parents worried about their children’s safety and the government trying to reduce its expenditure by inoculating against three diseases in one go. Journalists appeared to be sympathetic to parents and highlighted the alleged risk of side-effects to children. Media is often arraigned for lack of objectivity which is considered a slippery idea. The BBC’s coverage of the second Iraq war in 2003-04 led to a serious breach with the then Labour government and both the chairman and the Director-General of the BBC had to resign.

Pulitzer published a newspaper called the ‘St Louis Post’ which is extant in a diminished form. Since he was a Democrat running for office, he invariably debunked Republican officials highlighting their corruption. One such person targeted by him was so incensed that he went to the office of newspaper and questioned Pulitzer angrily about the veracity of the investigative report. Pulitzer was so agitated that he took out a pistol and shot the man but in the leg actually. As per the prevailing law, he was fined, not jailed. However, Pulitzer subsequently became one of the biggest patrons of fact-based journalism. Towards the end of his life, he ruminated over the future of journalism and articulated his ideas in an article in the ‘North American Review’ in 1904.

Impartiality and balance

Accountability is an essential prerequisite of a profession which demands impartiality and balance. The press can be partisan and ideology-driven also and it cannot be faulted if it is honest and not aligned to any political party. But the Press Club of India, New Delhi, invited leaders of one political hue to condole the death of Gauri.

However, the PCI says that these political leaders barged in uninvited and it would not have been proper to drive them out. Sometimes politicians have to be kept at bay forgiving the perception of neutrality. During the Bihar movement led by Jayapraksh Narayan, a silent procession was organised at Patna which was to be non-political. Many leaders of the Opposition parties wanted to participate but JP did not accede to their request. A socialist like Karpoori Thakur was baffled, “Me too JP? Even I can’t participate?” JP politely told him that it was not possible as it was a non-political rally.

Gauri published ‘Gauri Lankesh Patrike’ which had space for only one shade of opinion. During the freedom movement, many national leaders published their own newspapers and magazines to propagate the cause of independence. But they accommodated viewpoints of their carping critics also. In 1938, peasants’ leader Swami Sahjanand Saraswati raised a slogan “Kaise loge malgujari, lattha hamar zindabad” (How would you realize land revenue, we shall take recourse to cudgel).

Mahadev Desai criticised it that the Swami was advocating violence despite being in the Congress which accepted non-violence as its creed. The Swami wrote a long apologia which Mahatma Gandhi published in ‘Harijan’. Gauri wrote with a vitriolic pen against the Rightwing politics. One of her comments doing the round in the social media is like this: “Sanghis, if your mother did not have ‘free sex’ – meaning sex out of free choice – then it means one of the two things: 1. You are a product of rape. Or 2. You are the product of a sex worker who did not perform sex for free but for a fee.” If she directly addressed Sanghis, their views and rejoinders should also have a place in her magazine.

The freedom of expression is a gift of our ancestors who fought hard for it. In the UK, Lord Chief Justice Scroggs observed in 1678 that publishing a newspaper amounted to committing breach of peace. But slowly it evolved as a fundamental right. In the same country, subsequently, Winston Churchill called a free press “the unsleeping guardian of every right that free men prize”.