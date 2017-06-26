Free hearse van service shortly: Vishwajit 

MARGAO : Assuring to shift the dialysis section housed in second floor of the annexe building of Hospicio Hospital and take up its repairs through Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) in the next few days, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the health department will commence free hearse van services to relieve people of the exorbitant charges.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with doctors and officials of the hospital on Sunday after inspecting it a day after a portion of a slap collapsed along with a piece of iron railing leaving a woman injured, Rane said that a decision has been taken to refurbish the old workable 108 ambulance vans which will be used as hearse vans to help shift dead bodies to people’s homes.

He revealed that six such 108 ambulance vans will be converted into hearse vans and one of them will be allotted to the Hospicio Hospital. “One such hearse van will be given to the Hospicio Hospital,” he said adding that within a month, the new scanning machine will be provided to the Hospicio Hospital, which will be purchased through MPLADS.