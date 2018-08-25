Free hearing test camp in Porvorim, Margao

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Sivantos India (formerly known as Siemens Hearing Instruments) after launching its Best Sound Centre (BSC) in Porvorim recently, partnering along with EASYHEAR has now decided to conduct free hearing camps for people with hearing difficulty every Wednesday in Porvorim and every Tuesday in Margao.

The main focus of EasyHear (Sivantos BSC in Goa) would be to provide the people with hearing difficulty with the best quality hearing solutions along with a long term service at an affordable cost.

Senior hearing consultants shall be visiting EasyHear clinics on the free camp days followed by permanent service at the EasyHear clinics by experienced staff. These clinics shall be open for service, batteries and other accessories from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The persons with hearing problem can register themselves for the free testing camp on the helpline number 8080282828 on all week days.

EasyHear shall take only 50 registrations per day.

Sivantos India through EasyHear believes that it can reach out to all classes of hearing impaired and help them to lead a better quality of life.