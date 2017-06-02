Freak accident claims one in Sanguem

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

One Nivedade Fernandes (80) from Tilamol in Quepem died in a freak accident that occurred at Chilman-Curdi in Sanguem taluka on Friday morning.

According to sources, Nivedade had gone to Chilman along with his grandson on a fishing trip. On their return journey, as the jeep they were travelling in was crossing a culvert, a sudden mudslide occurred on the left side of the culvert resulting in the vehicle going off the road and falling on its side.

Nivedade died on the spot while his grandson escaped with minor injuries. Police sub-inspector Rajan Naik and head constable Pundalik Gaonkar conducted the inquest panchanama and the body has been sent for postmortem at the Hospicio Hospital in Margao.

Sources also said that tourists are thronging Curdi to witness and enjoy the submerged areas there.