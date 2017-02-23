Fraudsters con people using I-T returns, insurance policy

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI : Now, fraudsters have started conning unsuspecting but greedy people by cashing in on income-tax returns and maturity of insurance policies.

According to the cyber crime police, there have been such cases reported in the state as greedy people have fallen prey to the tricks of these fraudsters.

The police have said that greed is one of the major reasons not only in such cases but also in many other cyber crime related instances wherein gullible people have lost lakhs of rupees.

Referring to a case, the police have said that a fraudster makes a call to a person informing that an insurance policy has matured and that he (the phone call receiver) is the nominee of that insurance policy. Subsequently the fraudster asks for bank details so as to transfer the amount to the ‘nominee’.

The gullible person believes the story and out of greed for money provides bank details. Once details are sent, the fraudster asks the victim to pay the taxes in advance for the amount he is going to receive. With a hope of receiving the money the victim puts the money in a private bank account and ends up being cheated.

Referring to a fraud pertaining to income-tax returns, the police said the fraudster obtains details of an I-T assessee from social media sites. The fraudster then calls the assessee and informs him/her that some amount as regards the I-T returns has been deducted by mistake and it is required to be refunded.

The fraudster then asks for the assessee’s bank details for transferring the refund, the police have said. The victim out of greed for money gives his bank details. Once the details are shared, the fraudster asks the victim to pay in advance the taxes over the amount he is going to receive.

The victim pays the amount into a private bank account and ends up losing money.