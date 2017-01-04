Francisco Fernandes to lead Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Francisco Fernandes has been named captain of the twenty member Goa team that has left to participate in the West Zone qualification for the Santosh Trophy in Madhya Pradesh. Fulgencio Cardozo is the lone Indian Super League (ISL) player, out of the preliminary six selected, to be part of the team. A few of the ISL players were not selected as they have signed for the I-League teams . The I–League starts on January 7.

Goa play Daman and Diu on January 5 and Madhya Pradesh on January 7.

The twenty players selected are: Agnelo gomes,Leander D’Cunha, Latesh Mandrekar,George D’Souza, Assumption Soares, Richard Costa, Melvin Lobo, Lenny Pereira, Fulgencio Cardozo, Ponif Vaz , Jessel Carneiro, Liston Colaco, Marcus mascarenhas, Peter Carvalho, Melroy Fernandes, Fayaz Shaikh,Brian Mascarenha, Aaren D’Silva and Akeraj Martins.

Sporting coach Mateus Costa has been appointed coach while Salgaocar FC coach Nobert is the assitant coach. Sanjeev Nagvekar is chef de mision.