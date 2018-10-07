Francis suggests mining portfolio for Cabral

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Stating that an ordinance likely to be brought by the Centre during the upcoming winter session of Parliament could be a solution to the mining imbroglio in the state, senior BJP leader and Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza on Saturday suggested that Nilesh Cabral be given the mining portfolio, as he is well-versed with the various issues concerning mining.

Speaking on a WhatsApp call, D’Souza said that he fully sympathises with the mining dependants, as he understands that it is a serious issue and the government needs to find a solution to it.

“There are too many dependants like employees, barge owners, truck owners association, heavy machinery and others and government cannot compensate all of them. As assured by Shripad Naik and also by BJP president Amit Shah, ordinances on mining will be brought as soon as possible,” he said.

D’Souza said, “I would be happy if Nilesh Cabral is given mining portfolio. I suggest that out of the 40 MLAs, Cabral will do justice to this portfolio, as he is well-versed with the various issues (concerning mining).”

Stating that he is not making any political statement, D’Souza said, “If my resignation as an MLA can help in solving various issues in the state like

medium of instruction, unemployment, mining and others, then I am ready to resign. I don’t know whether my resignation will help to solve the issues or not but if it helps then I’m ready to resign. I’m not making any political statement but I genuinely feel for people.”

When asked about Calangute MLA Michael Lobo’s statements made against the government, D’Souza said, “I don’t know the reasons behind he making such statements but the issues which he has raised of mining dependants, unemployment are genuine issues which are raised by people and we have to find solution.”