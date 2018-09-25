Francis’ son says no official intimation on father’s removal from cabinet

MAPUSA: The son of Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza, Joshua D’Souza, who is also a councillor, said, “Nothing is official about dropping my father from the cabinet. I have checked with his staff at his office.”

The councillor was interacting with the media persons at his residence on Monday evening following his meeting with a group of supporters.

Following the news of the removal of Francis D’Souza from the state cabinet, his supporters had gathered at his residence to express displeasure over ‘the sudden move.’

BJP Mapusa mahila wing president Misha Mayekar along with Saee Samant, Bharati Parsekar, general secretary Bhagyashree Lanjekar, Sangeet Sawant and Roshan Naik approached the councillor Joshua D’Souza and questioned him as to why the party workers were not informed about the decision of Mapusa MLA being dropped from the cabinet.

Mayekar said, “Our MLA should have been informed about the decision of his removal. They should have waited for the MLA to return, who is supposed to be back in few days and such a sudden move has hurt all his supporters.”

She further said that “we will not take any decision in this regard until our MLA comes back. We will discuss with him, and decide on further course of action.”

After interacting with BJP mahila wing members and BJP mandal president Damodar Lanjekar, D’Souza said, “Since morning I have been getting calls, and our supporters came to meet me over the removal of my father from the cabinet. The supporters are upset as their MLA is dropped and they were not communicated about it. My father is a person who asks for the views of his supporters before taking any decision, and hence his supporters are more upset.”

He further said that “when I spoke with my father, he said that he had been loyal to the part for the last 20 years. And, the party could not wait for two months? In this regard, tomorrow we will be interacting with the media persons.”