Francis says Church has not taken umbrage at I-T notice

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Condemning few disgruntled elements for giving political colour to the notice issued by the income-tax department to the economic wing of the archdiocese of Goa and Daman, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza on Tuesday said the Church has not taken any offence to the notice and is fully co-operating with the I-T department.

“The notice is not a penal action against the Church, but an effort on the part of the central government to find the sources of black money,” he added, pointing out that no false motives should be implied to the notice issued to the Church, as it would only vitiate the social environment and create communal tension.

D’Souza told ‘The Navhind Times’ that if today the Church has been issued notice by the I-T department, then tomorrow a charitable institution could get such a notice.

“Suppose I myself receive such a notice in the future, could I object to it stating that I am a Catholic and hence am targeted by the income-tax department,” he questioned, “And if I do it, it would not be only absurd, but also mean questioning the entire administrative exercise.”

D’Souza, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said that every year, he receives the budget from all Hindu temples registered under the Portuguese Mahajani Act, including their expenditure.

“Now, can the temple committees raise a question as to why the Church is not subjected to the Mahajani Act and the Hindu prayer houses are,” he argued, pointing out, “But fortunately, the Hindu community is sensible, knows that it is an administrative/ legal procedure, and hence go as per the law of the land.”