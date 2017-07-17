Francis identifies 79 desecrated sites

MARGAO| Curchorem: South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas Monday said that Francis Pereira, a native of Curchorem village, who has been arrested for desecrating many holy places in the state, has identified and shown to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) a total of 79 places where he desecrated crosses and Hindu religious symbols.

Gawas said that besides Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), one more Section has been added to his case. He said that Francis is now booked under Section 153A of IPC for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Gawas, who is supervising the investigation of the case, said that in the last two days, police team took the accused to 79 places where he had desecrated holy structures. He said that the accused was taken to Margao, Curtorim, Verna, Curchorem, Sanguem, Quepem, Cuncolim and other places.

It is understood that Francis has confessed that he was the person who had tore the posters of Amit Shah ahead of Shah’s visit to Goa. Curchorem police inspector said that the desecrated places in south Goa will be identified first and then the accused will be taken to north Goa to identify the holy places desecrated by him there.

Gawas said that police conducted a search of his house and found a fixed deposit receipt in his name. On inquiry, it was revealed that his family had sold property, he said. “So far, we have not found any link with other gang. However, investigations are on,” he said and added that police has recovered all the weapons used by the accused to commit the offences.