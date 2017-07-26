Francis has denied desecrating Marcaim cemetery: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

Virtually indicating that more than one person could be involved in the acts of desecration of the religious structures and graveyards in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that Francis Pereira, who has been arrested by the police for vandalising such structures, has denied desecrating 12 crosses and other religious symbols in the cemetery of Fatima Chapel at Karanzale in Marcaim village, and the person involved in the same would be arrested in next three to four days.

“We cannot rule out political or any other angle linked to the Karanzale desecrations,” he added.

The desecrations in the Karanzale village were discovered on July 25, long after the arrest of Pereira by the police, who incidentally is still in the police custody.

“The man arrested by the police has admitted his crimes in 146 places, but has denied that the acts in the Karanzale village were carried out by him,” Parrikar informed the state legislative assembly in response to a related zero hour mention by Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar, adding that the police has some definite clues about the recent desecrations, and in two to three days, would arrest the culprit.

Maintaining that he would not reveal everything about the ongoing investigation in the Karanzale desecrations, Parrikar, who also holds the home portfolio, said the government cannot give guarantee about anyone not getting inspired by the acts of Pereira and carrying out desecrations in Karanzale.

“The police have already lodged an FIR in this matter,” he informed.

The Chief Minister also observed that Pereira was not a religious fanatic, as he had vandalised symbols across all religions. “In fact, he had desecrated more crosses than Hindu symbols because more crosses existed in the area where he resided,” he noted.

OUR PONDA REPORTER ADDS: The Ponda police have ruled out involvement of the habitual desecrator in the desecration of the Marcaim cemetery, even as they interrogated a local in the case.

Ponda DySP Sunita Sawant said the police have got many clues and positive leads which will help them nab the culprit.

“But as investigation is under process, hence I cannot reveal anything. Within 24 hours details will be disclosed,” she said.

The police took the help of the agriculture department for the vandalisation investigation.

On Wednesday, DGP Dr Muktesh Chander, South Goa SP Arvind Gawas, and other senior police officials visited the spot at Karanzale in Marcaim village to guide the investigating team.