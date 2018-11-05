Fr Bismarque to be laid to rest tomorrow

PANAJI: Fr Bismarque Dias, the social activist priest who had died under mysterious circumstances in his village of St Estevam exactly three years ago, will be laid to rest on November 6.

The body of Fr Bismarque was spotted floating in the Mandovi river on November 5, 2015.

Confirming the news, the brother of Fr Bismarque, Mario told this daily that the funeral cortege will leave his residence on November 6 at 3 pm for the funeral mass at St Estevam Church, Ilhas, followed by burial.

The body of Fr Bismarque, a social activist who was fighting many cases at the time of his death, has been preserved at the morgue in the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

After investigating the death of the priest as a murder case over the course of close to a year, the crime branch of the Goa police had filed a closure report citing the reason as ‘mistake of facts’.