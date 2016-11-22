Fr Bismarque death: advocate to be allowed to inspect probe papers

NT NETWORK

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the Crime Branch to let the advocate of victim’s family inspect the investigation papers in activist Fr Bismarque Dias death case.

Fr Bismarque Dias died on November 7 last year and following the Crime Branch report that Fr Bismarque’s death was unnatural and due to drowning, the Tiswadi Sub Divisional Magistrate had closed the case, however, Fr Bismarque’s relatives and friends petitioned the court demanding a thorough probe in the

matter.

The High Court has adjourned the hearing for next week and during the hearing the High Court has said that photocopy of investigation papers is not

allowed.

During an earlier hearing, the petition filed by the relatives of Fr Bismarque Dias, had asked Crime Branch to submit its investigation papers to the court and the counsel for Bismarque’s relatives had argued that Crime Branch did not investigate the case from murder angle and also alleged that the Crime Branch did not interrogate prime suspects, while the Crime Branch had told the court that they have thoroughly investigated the

case.