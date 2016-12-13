Four Scenarios Of Dhavalikar Brothers

The removal of the Dhavalikar brothers by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar from his ministry perhaps does not yet mean rupture in the BJP-MGP alliance. It just means the breakdown of the second round of electoral negotiations between the two allies. Readers would recall that MGP leaders had been pitching for a much larger share in the number of seats from the BJP in the 2017 alliance ticket distribution; they were also insisting on some constituencies that the BJP had plainly said no to. That pitching was the first round of negotiations done indirectly through public speeches and the media. The MGP leaders never sat with the BJP to talk on those demands.

Then came the second round with Deepak Dhavalikar making the announcement after the meeting of the central committee of the MGP on December 8 in Panaji that his party would not be a part of the alliance with the BJP unless they removed Laxmikant Parsekar as their leader. The BJP said a flat no. The MGP responded to the BJP’s refusal with declaration of Sudin Dhavalikar as chief ministerial candidate and an acerbic litany of complaints about the disrespect and ill-treatment the two Dhavalikar brothers faced as ministers of the Parsekar government. Parsekar’s response to the brothers’ poisonous diatribe came in the form of dismissal from ministry.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar finds himself in a firefighting situation. He has an overarching stature in this respect, as while he has an elder brotherly influence over Parsekar, he also enjoys respect of Sudin Dhavalikar. On the day after the removal of the Dhavalikar brothers from ministry Parrikar still held out hopes that the BJP and MGP would stick to the alliance. The broad hint dropped by Parrikar was that the BJP would be willing to address the grievances and demands of the MGP leaders. The BJP is definitely realizing that it would be risky for them to fight the elections entirely on their own. The risks from the split of RSS are already there, and the loss of votes could be bigger if even the MGP walks out. There would be division of votes in the camp that the BJP considered its own in the elections of 2012, and that would raise the odds against BJP candidates.

The scene looks like this: both the BJP and MGP want to continue the alliance. The difference is that the BJP wants to continue it on the same old terms with the MGP and the MGP wants to renegotiate on new terms. The MGP is a party of Dhavalikar brothers and they have always been successful in getting themselves in power despite the few seats they won in the past owing to their expertly opportunism. They remained with the BJP government for five years, and now they are exploring new opportunities. In their perception, the BJP as the major partner in the ruling alliance might have to suffer as a result of Parsekar’s “unpopularity” and the troubles people had to face from demonetization of 500- and 1000-rupee notes. Their perception also is that the revolt of former RSS state chief Subhash Velingkar against the Parsekar government on the language issue is going to damage the BJP.

The two brothers want to fully exploit the situation and extract maximum concessions from the BJP. Although the two brothers have been sacked, they have won the second round, because it is the BJP that fears it would be a loser if the MGP walks out, not the other way round. The Dhavalikar brothers were obviously prepared for their dismissal when they directly attacked Parsekar. It was a move anticipated of the opponent on the political chessboard. The political astrology of the Dhavalikar brothers is apparent: they would get back to power with or without the BJP. They seem to have drawn four scenarios: One, they go with the BJP if the party yields to their demands for more seats that must include Bicholim and Dabolim. Two, they go it alone aiming to win eight or ten seats, so they can negotiate terms with the first or second largest party (it could be the BJP) in the new Assembly and join the ministry.

The third scenario is most intoxicating for Sudin Dhavalikar. In this he becomes the chief minister. The MGP wins so many seats that it is able to claim the top post! The Congress and other parties back him just in order to keep the BJP out of power. The fourth scenario is that the MGP renegotiates terms with the BJP and the alliance wins the elections and Sudin Dhavalikar demands deputy chief ministership. Or the MGP strikes a post-poll alliance with another party to claim a majority and Sudin still demands deputy chief ministership.