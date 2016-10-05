Four nominations for Margao by-polls

MARGAO: Deputy collector and returning officer for by-election to ward number 21 of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Ajit Panchwadkar informed that, in all, four candidates have filed nominations for the polls.

Those who are in the fray include Deepa Shirodkar, Socorina D’Costa, Brenda Fernandes e Mascarenhas and Sonali Kalle. While Shirodkar is backed by Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, Socorina is trying her luck with the support of BJP leaders of Margao. The other two are contesting as independent. Wednesday was the last day for filing nominations. The post has fallen vacant following untimely death of councillor Ashlesha Naik.

Two of the four candidates – Shirodkar and D’Costa have expressed confidence of winning the seat.

Panchwadkar said the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Thursday. The election is important for Kamat and BJP ahead of the assembly election of 2017.