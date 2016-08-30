Four months on, North Goa tourist taxi operators still await all-India permits

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Around 60-70 North Goa Tourist Taxi Association members gheraoed the deputy director of transport M Pilarnkar, on Tuesday, over the delay in issuance of all-India permits for their vehicles even after completion of 3 months for their applications.

As per them, the notice board indicated that permits would be issued within 3 days. Addressing the media, executive members of the association Nilesh Chodankar, Anil Shirodkar and Rohan Calangutkar said that around 57 members had applied for the permits, but without citing any reason the officials are sitting on it for three months.

They said that they have bought costly vehicles on bank loans and the interest rate has started mounting and with no income they are in dire straits.

They said they have fulfilled all the criteria demanded by the central government for getting the permits and that if the authorities are not willing to issue the permits, then they should reject it and not keep them waiting.

While the deputy director informed them that the file had come to him on Monday and that he would go through it and if there were any ‘flaws’ action would be initiated against the dealing clerk.

They alleged that in one case 9-year-old cars were given permits while Goans were being denied permission for old vehicles and so they were compelled to buy new ones. They alleged that this approach showed the BJP government was promoting non Goans while depriving the Goans.

They urged the politicians not to play with their sentiments.