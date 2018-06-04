Four men grievously injured as 2 groups clash at Merces

PANAJI: Four men sustained grievous injuries after two rival groups clashed late Saturday night at Merces owing to alleged previous enmity.

The injured four persons have been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

One of the injured is in critical condition.

The Old Goa police have arrested eight persons over the deadly attack that took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday near Govekar Bar & Restaurant at Merces.

Sameer Mulla from Indira Nagar, Chimbel, who lodged a complaint with the Old Goa police, alleged that Suraj Shetye alias Babu, Marcelino Dias, Vishal Golatkar, Gaurish Naik, who are from Merces and Curca, and five other unidentified persons assaulted him and his friends – Abdul Maldar, Atif Nirggi, Akhtar Mulla, Irfan Kittur, Nisar, Shebaz Mulla, Joshua Talwar, Mubarak Mulla, Niyaz Beg and others – with a knife, a chopper and bear bottles causing serious injuries to them.

Sameer Mulla alleged that the attack on his group was an attempt to commit murder due to previous enmity.

However, Marcelino has lodged a counter complaint against the rival group alleging that one of the members of Sameer Mulla’s group pointed a gun at them and assaulted Suresh Shetye and others.

The Old Goa police have registered an offence in the case under sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 307 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code and read with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

PSIs Nitin Halarnkar and Ajay Dhuri are investigating the case.