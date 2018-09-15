Four generations of a family celebrate Chaturthi

NT BUZZ

The family of late Ladu Surlakar from Ghodkatad Surla, Bicholim celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their ancestral home. And during this time over 80 family members that spans across four generations. They enjoy the five-day celebration of Ganpati with different programmes for their own family members as well as the villagers. They organise competitions like drawing, elocution, dance, rangoli, along with lectures on spirituality, bhajan- kirtan, and a public awareness programme. The family not only considers this period as a festival that unites them religiously, but one that brings together a union of minds for five days.

The family is united and can be seen doing their bit for the festival without worrying about finances, and equal sharing of burden. While most of the family have moved to urban areas and cities, preparations here begins 15 days in advance that includes painting of their ancestral house which happens every year.

Not only are sweets like nevryo, patolyo, modak, etc, prepared in large quantity but during these days, there is a spirit of togetherness and includes sharing of life experiences among the younger generation by the experienced and elderly in the family.