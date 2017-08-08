Four boys escape from Apna Ghar

PANAJI: Four minor boys escaped on Tuesday from the state-run juvenile delinquent home ‘Apna Ghar’ located at Merces.

The police said that although the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm they were informed about the same in writing by the Apna Ghar authorities in the evening.

Consequently the police began an operation to trace the four minor boys, who are yet to be tracked down.

The police said that it is not yet clear as to why the boys have broken out from the juvenile delinquent home, which has been a witness to such breakouts by juvenile inmates in the past. NT

Please like & share: