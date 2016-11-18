Founder’s Day at Mater Dei

Mater Dei Institution, Saligao observed Founder’s Day by reaching out to the less fortunate through mercy visits to orphanages, hospitals, prisons, homes for the aged, slums, etc. This year the Mater Dei Cheer Group accompanied by the principal visited the Home for the Aged in Aldona and entertained the inmates with a skit (specially written for the occasion and enacted by the group), music and sing-along’s, distributed sweets, some essentials and cheer cards made by students in their Art class

Students interacting with some of the inmates at the Home for the Aged in Aldona.