MARGAO: Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao, through a parable of a spider, said that foundation of our life is with God and, therefore, keeping faith in Him and taking each step through prayers would help keep our homes strong.

On Friday, the Archbishop laid the foundation stone of the new Nuvem church-the Jesus, Maria and Jose church.

Several priests, including the vicar general of Archdiocese of Goa, were present for the ceremony, which was largely attended by Nuvem parishioners.

“Foundation of our life is with God. Therefore, we have to keep faith in Him. For our homes to be strong, each of our steps should be in prayers. But the moment we become more materialistic and break off the relationship with God, our homes will collapse,” said the Archbishop, referring to the parable of a spider, whose house collapsed, after it knocked down the thin thread on which it hanged from above. “But for buildings, the deeper the foundation, the stronger are the structures,” he added. “Let the real concern of Nuvem parishioners, while bringing up the twin constructions-the new church and its presbytery, be to unite in God,” he said and prayed that all wishes of Nuvem parishioners may come true through God.

Attorney of Fabrica da Igreja de Nuvem, Floriano Colaco thanked the Archbishop, all the priests, and others. On the occasion, the church website was launched at the hands of Archbishop.

According to the parishioners, the existing church was a private chapel. In 1695, Jose Colaco from Margao built a chapel attached to his house at Nuvem. The chapel was blessed and dedicated to the Holy Family. Later on, the private chapel was given the status of public chapel under the jurisdiction of Holy Spirit parish of Margao. Later the chapel was separated and elevated as church. The church being very small, finally, under the guidance and leadership of Fr Victor Rodrigues, the parish priest, along with parishioners, the wish of the people is being realisd.