Former Congress leader Devendra Desai has now joined Shivsena, to contest from Cuncolim. Shivsena will contest only in 3 to 5 constituencies as part of the alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch. Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut said they are ready to compromise their seats for the alliance. He is also confident of the MGP joining their alliance.

