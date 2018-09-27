Formalin-in-fish: GHRC seeks report over whistleblower’s plea

PANAJI: Taking cognisance of a complaint by the designated officer of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for South Goa Iva Fernandes alleging that she is being harassed on a daily basis by the FDA director Jyoti Sardessai, the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has issued notices to the health secretary and FDA director seeking a detailed report by October 22.

Fernandes had filed a detailed report on presence of formalin in fish after a surprise raid in Margao wholesale fish market on July 12. She has pleaded with the Commission to issue direction to the state government to take action against the FDA director for humiliation and violation of her human rights.

In her complaint, the designated officer has said that she is mentally and physically disturbed by the ill-treatment by Sardessai. She has also alleged that she has been targeted, sidelined and subjected to hostile discrimination for being truthful and honest on duty. Fernandes claimed that she is subjected to open hostility on an almost daily basis by the FDA director and humiliated in front of staff members and public for making public the formalin-in-fish raid report.

The complainant has stated that she is being targeted for being legally correct. “It appears that the culprits who are involved in damaging the health of the people of Goa are being protected by the FDA director,” she said.

The complainant has also mentioned that after testing fish positive for added formalin during a raid on July 12, the FDA director sidelined and ignored her report and declared fish safe for consumption and declared that the formalin content was within permissible limit and released the vehicle that was detained.

She drew the attention of the Commission to the innumerable and frequent instances of violation of her human rights, particularly of ill-treatment and of not allowing her to carry out duties commensurate with the nature of the post.

She has said in her complaint that though she is the district head, she was bypassed and kept out of all administrative decisions taken with regards to food safety with the intention to induce disgrace and upset.

She also claimed that she was barred from attending all the meetings held by the director along with food safety enforcement staff and sidelined when critical decisions are taken in the implementation of the Act.

According to the complaint, the senior officer Iva suffered yet another humiliation at hands of FDA director whereby the director illegally gave verbal direction to the designated officer of North asking to allot the work to all the food safety officers working under designated officer of South headed by Iva.

She said that she was intentionally not allowed access to the printer to print licences and compelled to print copies from the common printer located outside her cabin.

While demanding compensation towards financial loss for unwarranted cancellation of Leave Travel Concession (LTC), the complainant stated that she had applied for the earned leave one month in advance for three days between September 9 and 12 to avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for the year 2014-2017, which is extended till 2018, to go to Kolkata along with her family

She mentioned that the leave was admissibly approved by the Director of Accounts and she also booked tickets and accommodation paying Rs 34,592. However, on September 7, a day before departure, the FDA director informed her that the government has rejected the permission to travel with the family without giving any reason.

Stating that the FDA director has violated Section 46 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Iva in her complaint maintained that the director subverted the rule and instructed the food safety officers to submit the daily reports directly to her without the knowledge of complainant which hampers the investigation.

The complainant, who is a class-A officer, further alleged that the mobile reimbursement amount of Rs 500 provided to class-A officer was not provided to her and she was paid Rs 400 which is given to food safety officers working under her.