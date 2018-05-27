‘Forever Yours’- a story about true love

Milagres de Chandor has released his 40th production ‘Forever Yours’ for that depicts the meaning of true love. NT BUZZ finds out more about the reason for directing this tiatr that caters to the young generation

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

‘Forever Yours’ is a love story released on May 14 by tiatrist Milagres de Chandor. With the rise in number of suicides among youth today for because of love and breakups, Milagres with his tiatr wants to highlight that true love lasts forever. He personally believes that first love is true and that it cannot be broken if both partners are true lovers.

Tiatr ‘Forever Yours’ is a story of a couple who fall in love with each other deeply for the first time. As they celebrate each moment of their life together, another girl comes into their life. She likes the boy and tries out various ways to convince him about her love towards him. She attempts to make him fall in love with her. However, the boy has no such intentions and he continues to be in love with girlfriend. When the couple reveals about their deep love to the girl, she feels sad and tells them that she wishes to stay in contact with them. The couple then compels her to consider the boy as her brother by tying a rakhi around his wrist, to which she agrees.

Despite considering him as a brother, she continues to have feelings for the boy. Meanwhile, the boy temporarily settles down in USA. He is still in contact with his first love. When the second girl gets to know that he is in USA, she goes there and finds him. She forces him to go out with her and while they are enjoying an outing, she clicks a picture and sends it to his girlfriend to break their relation. His girlfriend gets anxious and applies for a US visa. When her visa gets rejected, she decides to go there illegally via Canada. She is caught and jailed.

After a few months, she is left on bail. However, they do not give her the passport. Soon, the boy on doing a medical checkup gets to know that he requires an urgent heart transplant. The second girl, on the other hand, starts taking drugs when she doesn’t get her love. Will he survive? Will his true love get to know about his condition? Will she able to get out of jail? Will his girlfriend continue to love the boy despite his illness?

Milagres’ tiatr caters to the young generation. He displays the meaning of true love through his tiatr. True love doesn’t end due to silly reasons. It lasts without giving any place for misunderstandings that situations or other persons create in their life. He believes that true love exists even today.

He has also highlighted that when one knows that two people are in love, he or she shouldn’t disturb their life. Creating misunderstandings between any relations can lead to a big issue. It can break the relation and this can even create problems for the one who creates misunderstandings. It is always best not to interfere between two lovers. In this tiatr, Milagres has shown how the second girl who forces the boy to love her gets depressed. He aims to show that if she had stopped being an intermediate for misunderstandings, neither she would be in depression, nor would the girlfriend have had to rush to her love using illegal ways.

Milagres has been producing tiatrs since the year 2015. He began introducing new artistes, actors as well as singers. He goes through the task of auditioning newcomers every year to give them an opportunity to work in tiatrs. He prefers taking only three to four professional actors in his tiatr, while most of his team consists of newcomers. His tiatrs Hero (2015), ATM (2016) and Go To Hell (2017) have been acclaimed tiatrs and have been appreciated by Goans.

There are twelve kaantaras and five caants in ‘Forever Yours’. Milagres says: “There are two brilliant scenes in my tiatr, one is that of a live waterfall and the other is where I have shown a helicopter on stage. It is live and I hope people will come to watch it.”

(Tiatr, ‘Forever Yours’ by Milagres de Chandor will be staged on May 27 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao at 10.30 a.m.; June 7 at Kala Academy, Panaji at 7.30 p.m.; and June 8 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao at 3.30 p.m.)