Forensic dept head, 2 others suspended

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the health department has ordered the immediate suspension of head of the forensic department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital and two others for the gross negligence that led to the cremation of the dead body of a young man from Aldona as an unclaimed corpse.

The suspended persons include head of department of forensic medicine and toxicology Dr Edmundo J Rodrigues; junior technician Machindranath Jalmi and postmortem attendant Prakash Narvekar.

Rane said that additional health secretary Ashok Kumar has been asked to submit report of an inquiry that will probe as to how a wrong body was handed over to the family of 24-year-old Januz Gonsalves whose corpse was disposed of by the CCP as an unclaimed dead body.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday with GMC dean Dr Pradeep Naik and medical superintendent Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Rane said the improper identification, the handing over of the wrong body due to procedural lapse and the casual approach of the staff brought a bad name to the GMC.

“I have ordered the health department to immediately suspend the three officials,” he said.

The dead body of Gonsalves had been kept in the morgue with proper coding and shifted to different compartments, Rane said adding that the reasons for this mix-up will be probed.

“The additional health secretary will submit a probe report in the next eight days. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” the minister informed.

Apologising to the bereaved Gonsalves family for the insensitive negligence, the minister said, “I am completely shocked and saddened by such negligence which is a serious offence… It harms not just the patient but also the family. This has never happened in the past. I have no solution and answer to give to the bereaved family. This incident is an unforgivable crime. I ensure that that no stone will be left unturned to take action and punish the offenders.”

When questioned whether Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been informed about the major blunder, he said that Parrikar will be informed about the incident through email once the probe report is submitted.

“A dead body is well monitored till it gets disposed of. I don’t know how the body was mixed up. I have asked the GMC dean to draft a new circular to regularly monitor the functioning of the morgue,” he said.

Speaking about the suspended head of department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Rane said, “When the government gives you (Dr Edmundo) an extension for being experienced that does not mean you will show insensitivity towards the job. It’s intolerable, and mere suspension will not deter. I have asked the police to conduct investigation. I also pray to God that such people will be put behind the bars.”