Foreign currency worth Rs 39 lakh seized at Dabolim airport; 2 held

VASCO: The air intelligence unit (AIU) of Goa Customs at Dabolim airport on Tuesday intercepted two passengers at the departure hall and seized foreign currency worth Rs 39 lakh.

Sources informed that AIU officials intercepted two international passengers at the departure hall, on the basis of intelligence gathered by the Goa Customs.

The passengers were to travel to Sharjah by Air Arabia flight. The search of the baggage carried by the passengers lead to the recovery of foreign currency, worth Rs 39 lakh.

The two passengers were then arrested. The sources disclosed that “the passengers had concealed the currency in the gap between the inner layer and outer layer of the backpacks.”

The said currency is seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962.

The seizure was made under the supervision of Additional Commisioner of Customs, Goa, G B Santimano and under overall guidance of Commissioner of Customs, Goa, R Manohar.

During the past three months, the customs officers at the airport have seized 4.6 kg of gold valued at Rs 142 lakhs and 5 kg of ganja.