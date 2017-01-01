Ford launches its iconic Mustang in Goa

Within months of making its debut in India the Iconic Ford Mustang was launched in Goa last week. The legendary Mustang, a sports coupe is priced at Rs 66.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Goa).

Goa is the eighth pit-stop of Ford Mustang’s journey across India that has been organised to celebrate the iconic pony car’s availability across the country. The drive program also gives an opportunity to scores of Ford fans in India to get up close and personal with the legendary vehicle.

“Ford Mustang is an icon that has stirred the imagination of millions of automotive enthusiasts for more than 50 years now. We are happy to extend the joy owning a Ford Mustang to hundreds of thousands of passionate customers who have been waiting for this legendary pony car with the opening of pan-India sales,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president of marketing at Ford India.

The car is being imported to India from Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in the United States.

It epitomises the passion and fun-of-driving inherent in all Ford vehicles. The new Mustang is not only technologically advanced and forward-looking but also preserves its heritage that has inspired customers for generations.

Sporting a sleek design, the Mustang features 19-inch wheels, automatic HID headlamps, LED tail lamps, a rear diffuser, dual-zone climate control, 9-speaker sound system, and voice-enabled SYNC 2 connectivity with an 8-inch colour touch screen as standard equipment.

Since the Mustang first went on sale in 1964, Ford has sold more than 9 million of the car. It has made thousands of appearances in film, television, music and video games and is the world’s most-liked vehicle on Facebook.

Available in six colour options, black, silver, white, yellow Tricoat, magnetic and the signature race red – the new Mustang promises world-class levels of performance and refinement while embracing its half-century of heritage and status as a global automotive icon.