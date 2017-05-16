Wednesday , 17 May 2017
FORCE presses for MOI law

Posted by: nt May 17, 2017

MARGAO

Exasperated by the alleged delaying tactics in legislating a 2014 cabinet decision approving grants to English medium primary schools, the Forum of Rights for Children Education on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the education director demanding grants to all such schools.

The FORCE has been displeased by  the formation of an advisory committee by the  government to revisit the controversy over  medium of instruction, which has been hanging fire for the last six years.  Hence  the FORCE has demanded scraping of  the advisory committee.

The  memorandum, which  has been signed by over two lakh parents,  has stated  that  the government should  let the parents choose the medium of instruction for their children.  There  should be equal grants and support of the government because  such  demands  are guaranteed in the Constitution of India. A copy of the memorandum has  also  been submitted to the chairman of the advisory committee.

The executive committee of the FORCE says the parents’ demand is in line  with the Article 19, Article 21 (A) of the Constitution, which guarantee the people of the country   choice to choose the  language and  educational opportunities.

The FORCE in its memorandum asked the government to urgently   resolve the issue by legislating the cabinet decision taken in July 2014 to give grants to the English primary schools.

Stating that the FORCE and its affiliated PTAs have rejected  the  formation of the advisory committee,   the memorandum  said the advisory committee conducted a   meeting in a biased manner. The invitees had been  chosen in such a way that the meeting came up with  an opinion, which  has been contrary to FORCE’s demand. A  RTI  reply substantiates these allegations. The  government cannot  ignore  the demand of the majority of the parents.  The  parents are clear  that while  they wish  that Konkani,  our official language,  be taught in our schools, the future lies in English medium  because  Goa has proved  incapable of providing  jobs  for its  qualified  citizens.

The memorandum stated that  the MOI bill was tabled in the  assembly on  August 18, 2014 and then was referred to the   select committee during the same assembly session.  The bill  had been tabled after holding consultations with  various  stakeholders in the field of education.  Before the bill  had been tabled,  cabinet decisions were taken in June 2012,  January 2014, and  July 2014. After  having gone through the lengthy process over a period of three years, the bill was tabled. The bill had been  referred  to the select committee  as it was not in  consonance with the cabinet approval  dated July 1, 2014. Since the bill  had been deliberated by the select committee, we find it absurd to know about the formation of the advisory committee for revisiting the issue.

Highlighting five facts gleaned through  RTI applications,   FORCE general secretary  Savio Lopes said,  “We object to the delaying tactics  adopted by the  advisory committee  and the government in giving  legislative sanctity to the  cabinet  approval of July 1, 2014. We  request the  government and the director  of  education to legislate and give  a legal sanction to the  particular cabinet decision  at the earliest and lay the matter to rest,  which has been pending for the last six years.”

He urged the government to  concentrate  on  prioritising  its  efforts and time in improving  the quality of education  so that our new  generation  would  not have to struggle in building  up their careers and finding  jobs  as per  their  qualifications.

 

