FORCE: Goa incident will have no impact on RSS

MARGAO: General secretary of Forum for Rights of Children’s Education (FORCE), a movement started to demand grants to English medium primary schools, Savio Lopes Thursday said that RSS, being a national cadre-based organisation, the development in Goa will have no impact on it.

“Though it is their internal matter, I feel that RSS being a national cadre-based organisation, this development in Goa will have no impact. There are a few blackmailing tactics being adopted, but Goans are wise enough not to fall prey to it,” reacted Lopes, the executive member of FORCE, who is against the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), which had enjoyed the support of RSS in placing their demands. “As of now, things are not clear, but I feel there will be no actual split,” he said. Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch leader and former Margao MLA Uday Bhembre said though the matter is related to the internal affairs of RSS as an organisation, Velingkar’s decision is, however, a clever one and would be in the larger interest of the state.

“I am not a member of RSS, and RSS and BBSM are not directly linked. We came together after forming BBSM. Since I know Velingkar well since five years, I can say that his decision (of splitting) will be for the benefit of the state,” Bhembre said adding that Velingkar is a man of principles and can be trusted.

Asked whether this development will help BBSM and the political party to be formed by it, Bhembre responded stating that it will positively benefit their to-be-announced political party. “Few of the BJP leaders earlier restrained RSS workers from attending the BBSM meetings. This will not happen now. The members of RSS Goa region will be freed from BJP,” he said. NT