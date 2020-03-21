For better or for verse

For the modern day Bard the keypad is mightier. With World Poetry Day celebrated yesterday,

NT BUZZ discovers the internet’s influence on poetry

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Centuries ago the poets of yore put stick to sand and quill to parchment to document feelings of happiness and heartbreak. And while these themes have endured, the channels of poetry have since evolved; and the Bards of today are dispensing their fleeting thoughts armed with only a smartphone.

For most, it is all about creation and connection. Sharing her work online has helped Nyra Nicole Azavedo from Panaji connect with a community of like-minded souls. The 23-year-old has been writing for the last two years; posting her crisp and “almost always pessimistic” musings online on Instagram under the handle @nicole_for_a_thought. Describing her work as short, to the point, and impactful, she says: “I write about events that have personally affected me or people I know. My work comes straight from the heart and I like to believe that raw emotion alone draws people to my work.”

Azavedo reveals that she has experimented with other social media platforms such as Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook where “the feedback was terrible and that can be demotivating. None of these platforms, however, have been as receptive as the Instagram community,” she adds. Through her writings, Azavedo navigates through her own personal struggles while reminding readers that it’s okay to be sad. “As most of my writing edges into the ‘sad’ territory, I have met a lot of amazing people online who worry about my state of mind and many send me messages telling me to hang in there. They know how I feel, they have been in the same boat. It is heart-warming to know that strangers are capable of kindness in today’s world,” she says.

Instagram is an app that owes its popularity to its visual factor, she adds. And thus, exploiting the visual nature of the platform, Azavedo’s prose is often accompanied by meaningful illustrations. “I acknowledge that not everyone likes to read, but even non-readers will read short meaningful one-liners as opposed to long posts – if presented in an eye-catching manner,” she says.

But Dona Paula-based Kenny Silveira significantly deviates from this template. “We are in an era now of what I call ‘popcorn poetry’, where short and ornamental prose is given a priority over longer and more elaborate rhyme schemes. With maybe a 10-30 second window to capture the attention of a user, attraction of the eye is key,” he says. For Silveira, posting his work online under the moniker @reflectionsinlight on Instagram is simply a means of “putting out [his] work”. A published short story writer, he reveals that he delved into poetry in 2015. “I started experimenting with writing my feelings in lyrics which allowed me to say a lot of things but at the same time shroud them in a veil of code, it was a way of sharing my emotions privately on a public platform.”

Describing his poetry as “literary therapy”, Silveira emphasises that he writes for himself before anybody else. “My poems allow me to create a metaphorical portal to let my feelings out into something tangible and hopefully allow others to experience those same feelings as well. My poems, or rather lyrics as I like to call them speak about things that influence and shape our lives on a habitual basis, covering themes of love, loss, and the eternal pursuit of happiness, a sanctuary of comfort and discussion amidst insecurity,” he shares.

Instagram has changed the shape of social poetry, he adds. “The app is basically a visually-driven content platform and as such a lot of the poets you see on the application spend an inordinate amount of focus on aesthetic and visual creativeness rather than the writing itself. My Instagram bio states my credo succinctly: ‘poetic prosthetic rather than cosmetic aesthetic’ and sums up my stance in writing.”

He credits the popularity of the platform to its accessibility; because although Instagram has rewritten the rules of classic poetry, it has allowed the art form to move directly to the hands of those that appreciate it. “With new generations joining Instagram now, as well as the swell of new writers and poets, I see this has only helped the course of poetic transmission and consumption, which overall is great for the literary community.”

Ask him about the recognition he’s received and he says: “I haven’t marketed my poems on Instagram so far and my account serves as an output medium for my inner thoughts so I don’t follow the numbers.” He adds that if done right, poets on Instagram can gain a massive potential audience and one that is instantly responsive as well as receptive of their verses.

And one such poet who has leveraged her popularity on Instagram towards literary fame is Sonia Sabnis who in 2019 had her first collection of poetry ‘A Lot Like Love’ published. “I think Instagram is a great way to turn a career out of a hobby,” she says.

“Instagram has helped me create a space where people can come when they’re feeling low, or lost, or a little broken, and they can recharge themselves with strength, hope and kindness,” says the Porvorim-based poet. Sharing her words on Instagram precisely three years ago, her endeavour has always been to “help someone reading them to understand their own emotions better”.

Her page on Instagram @s.sabniswriter features poetry in the form of excerpts and passages that she describes as “a reflective and honest narration”. “It’s my goal to be relatable to my audience, to have my words make someone go ‘Yes, this is exactly what I am feeling’. And I think that happens because people find my work simple. No metaphors or decorated language or long lines that speak in circles. My poetry is just me doing my best to put feelings into words.”

The feedback has been great, she says. “I remember in the beginning, when it was so tough to get even a few likes or comments, I was easily disheartened at my slow growth. A friend of mine told me ‘If your words help even one person feel better, then you’ve done your job’,” she says. And with that thought, she continued writing, posting and making an effort in growing her page. “Today, I have a small bunch of 8000 people following my page and each of them matter. Each of them has helped me make this page successful with all their encouragement and support,” she says.

And it is this support along with the instant gratification that the internet platform brings that motivates Ratika Rane of Parye, Sattari to write. And although she touches on common themes of love, friendship and relationships, what makes her work – posted on Instagram as @aesthetiic_poet – stand apart is that it is not confined to only the English language. “I believe true feelings can be expressed in every language. I write in English, Konkani, Marathi and Hindi. And I switch my typing pad to the Devanagari script whenever I have to write in languages other than English.”

Rane reveals that she has been writing poetry for eight years, and only began posting it online three years ago. Posting her work on Blogspot and Instagram has helped her gain a larger viewership, she says. “People read, like, comment, and most importantly they share my poetry which in turn leads to the greater publicity of my writing.”

And this, she says, is what drives her. “The response has been obviously a positive one, and I’m very much motivated to carry forward with my writing and come up with something great. I write in accordance with whatever I feel at that particular moment. For me, poetry is being me,” she says.

But for Aaron Rodrigues from Dona Paula who writes behind the veneer of anonymity, “the author is not important. All that matters is the content. The content makes the author,” he states. And while the published short story writer says he uses the internet to gain impartial feedback from discerning users by sharing some of his prose and poetry on the discussion site Reddit under a pseudonym; he chooses to be anonymous. “And why not? There should be no bias involved. Besides is the author important?” he asks.

Rodrigues attributes his reasons for not sharing his work on mainstream platforms to simply not being “a social media person.” But isn’t all art meant to be shared? “Art has an inherent need to be shared but… good art will surface if it deserves to. Besides I’m just possessive,” he says.

But for better or for worse, the internet has breathed new life into the once-thought-dead art of poetry. But is poetry here to stay for the new generations? Only time will tell.