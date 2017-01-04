Footballer sacked for mocking the death of Harry Arter’s baby daughter

LONDON: A non-league footballer has been sacked by his club after abusing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter over the death of his baby daughter. On Tuesday, the Premier League club lost a three goal lead to draw 3-3 at home with Arsenal.

In a tweet sent to Arter, Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker said: “At least you didn’t lose your kid”.

He added that the result was “big hype for disappointment like the nine months leading up to your child’s birth”.

Barker, 19, later apologised for his “disgraceful comments”.

Following outcry over the tweets, which have now been deleted, Hitchin Town cancelled Barker’s contract.

It said: “The club adopts a responsible approach to social media and would expect any player connected to Hitchin Town to do likewise.

“In the light of the player’s irresponsible and anti-social behaviour, we are terminating Alfie Barker’s registration and relationship with the club with immediate effect.”

Codicote FC, where Barker had been playing on loan, said it was “disgusted and appalled” by the comments.

Arter has a tattoo which is dedicated to his daughter Renee, who was stillborn in December 2015.

The 27-year-old’s fiancee Rachel is currently pregnant and due to give birth next month.

Just days after their loss, Arter starred as AFC Bournemouth recorded a surprise 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Speaking about his daughter last month, Arter said he “wasn’t in a good place” after her death.

“There are days when I feel like a normal person, or how someone who hasn’t lost a baby would feel,” he told The Guardian.

“But then it will just hit you, driving along and suddenly you see something that triggers your mind.”