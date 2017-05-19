Football needs to be built in our school curriculum: Shrinivas Dempo

Dempo Sports Club completes 50 years on May 23. Club owner Shrinivas Dempo looks back and describes the path forward in this interview with Sports Editor AUGUSTO RODRIGUES

Q: When did you start managing Dempo Sports Club?

I started in 1995 when I returned from America. I was introduced to the late Manu Rebello who made me aware that my family had hands- off approach and with the money being invested there needed to be a degree of accountability. I actually took over and became the president in 1996 when my father took ill.

Q: What were the high points?

One high point was when we got into the semi-finals of the AFC play- offs. I think no Indian club had achieved that feat. We had a very tough group and I think what Armando Colaso and his boys did was quite a miracle considering the standard of football. The second equally high point, but it also became a low point, was winning the Federation Cup. That was the only Trophy my grandfather and father had always said we had not won. Many of our competitors in Goa had already won it particularly Salgaocars, a couple of time. That was always at the back of their mind. Unfortunately, we could not achieve it when they were alive. It was only when Cristiano junior promised me and he actually scored the winner and latter died, that is why I say it is a low point.

Q: Dempo SC withdrew from the I-league in its 49th year. Any regrets?

It was a very difficult decision for us. We started as a team from scratch and through the years grew to what we are today. We were the first team from Goa to win the Rovers Cup and then there was no looking back. We went on claiming titles all over India and became the club with the highest number of I-league titles. We are the only club in India to have won the I-League five times. At some point, seeing changes in the landscape of football, we thought to ourselves how could we add value to the team? We were seeing that the I-League and ISL merger, which is planned, is still not happening. We felt very little scope for us in Goa because Goa is a small place, spectators were originally divided into three or four teams and now we have FC Goa. We felt that if we were to build up football and this was not the right route. Eventually ISL has taken over I-League, we see the crowd, and we see the support. So, we thought- of quitting the I League and chart out another course that was linked to football.

Q: Are there possibilities of Dempo SC being part of the National football scene in the future?

I have said that before and also in my withdrawal letter to AIFF that we have kept the option of returning to the national level open provided there is a revenue model in place. At the end of the day, it is a large budget that we spend from our corporate for football. If there is a competitive landscape for the I-league and ISL, we are willing to look at both.

Q: Do you see a timeline?

Based on various reports it appears that it will take around two to three years. Once a call is taken then we will be able to determine what role we can play, whether we should get involved in the I-league or a tournament. We are interested. I am not saying we are not. But, the landscape has to be clear. There can be no ambiguity. There should be a proper roadmap for our team, considering where football is going. If we find it makes logical business sense, yes, we can enter that space.

Q: Football in India is run by the super-rich and the rich. Between proponents of the ISL and the I-league. How do you set the ball bouncing now?

Football is going through an evolutionary stage right now. There are good things that are happening like the U-17 World Cup, the AFC Championship; India’s ranking is going up. These are the good things that are happening and people have begun to realise and understand the essence of grass roots. But we have a long way to go because at the end of the day football is about competition. And, unless football is backed by strong money, change cannot happen. Passion is important but not everything. There is a limit to where passion can take football. Had corporates not backed football, it would never have reached where it has today.

Q: Is money the issue?

Money is not the only issue. The issue is how we build football in our school curriculum. You go abroad and you see every ground is utilised. The kids are crazy. How do we make football our religion? Football is not something that can be built with money only. You need to create facilities, there has to be a proper private partnership model with government, private sector, people and schools. All this has to be achieved and only then can we expect India to be one of the top nations in football. Otherwise, it is very, very difficult. I have seen even in countries like China and Japan how kids are tapped.

Q: Is starting the Dempo Football Academy your step forward?

Yes. We want to give the people a chance. Whether they take it or not it is their problem. The idea is to give all an opportunity by building a professional network for football which has to be linked right from childhood days. Money is required but not only money will help. It requires a will to start at a younger age. It has to be supported by schools. If schools do not support, how can you expect youngsters to be players?

Q: What were the reasons for waiting fifty years to start the Academy?

Our efforts were somewhere else. Before, the emphasis was on Dempo Sports Club. We were at one stage the highest paying club in the country. The focus was to achieve, achieve and we did not focus on the grass root. We had teams in various under age sections but the emphasis on grass roots was missing. Mandar and Romeo would not have been there had we not laid emphasis on kids. But, we could have done it on a professional level. The approach is different now. Right from diet to curriculum to their societal adjustments …everything is being looked at professionally. Now that we are not in the main league we are focusing on the Academy. Someday, if there are four, five boys from the academy playing for FC Goa, it will be a big achievement for me.

Q: AIFF President Praful Patel is one of the Chief Guests for the 50 year celebration. What would be your reaction if he asked you to join the I-league again?

Our minds are always open if we see more clarity and vision. Once the road map becomes clear we could reconsider our decision.

Q: You once said there is money in sports. How long do you think it will take for this money to arrive?

That is a big challenge. In every league, including the English Premier League, sports is a business model that takes a long time for the recovery of money. The challenge in sports is how do you keep on investing money; how deep can one invest. A short term vision does not help. A long term vision has to be combined with a youth development model, like Barcelona has been doing. You make a Messi and that is how sports will be a viable financial alternative in the long run.