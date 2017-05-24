Football is going to bounce back beautifully was tone set at Dempo SC 50 years celebration

TALEIGAO: Football fans in Goa need not worry. Patience should be given space to override passion because the ball is bound for a big bounce in the years to come. This was the gist of the celebratory tone set by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel and Chairman of Dempo Group of Companies Shrinivas Dempo at the Taleigao Community hall to celebrate 50 years of the Dempo Sports Club.

“The buzz word of Dempo has always been to win. We have won all that needed to be won in India; have won the I-League five times in eight years and are now starting an academy with 24 boys who will be provided fully funded tuition fees. The dream is to see one day our boys being picked up by Jaydev Mody for FC Goa,” stated Shrinivas Dempo in his opening words.

“The churn that is happening in Indian football will settle down soon. It is difficult to balance passion and professionalism. Football has to move from an amateur sport of the past and embrace professionalism,” stated Praful Patel.

“I understand that football needs help and my government is ready to help in developing the sport. I will talk to the necessary stake holders soon and come out with a map that sees the participation of the government with private stake holders,” stated Chief Minister Parrikar who had declared football as the state sport during his previous tenure as Chief Minister of Goa.

“The Under-17 World Cup in India is an opportunity for the newcomers. The players of football today are getting involved with the game where the circumstances are different. The players of yesteryears went through another routine. Change cannot take place immediately but change needs to happen and it will happen without interfering with the texture of the I-League,” stated Praful Patel.

“The DNA of Goa is football. I consider Dempo Sports Club as an institution and not a club and the starting of the Dempo Football Academy is the step that embraces professionalism,” stated Praful Patel.

“Three of Goa’s clubs have left the I-League but I suppose at some point when things start getting streamlined we will see the clubs involved with football at the top level in some form or the other,” stated Patel. “I hope the clubs from Goa look at football from a different paradigm. They should tweak their model and come back into the main frame of football,” added Patel.

“India has reached the top hundred after many years. It is not a reason to be happy. My aim is to see India amongst the top fifty countries in the world. It will then that India will be looked differently,” stated Patel.

“Sports can be looked as an activity to keep ourselves fit or as an excellence. At GFDC the idea has been to start developing athletes at the grassroots and assist them till they reach their summit,” stated Parrikar in his short and pointed address. “I know football needs help. I am open to listen and provide solutions,” he added.

On the occasion, fifty Dempo players were felicitated for their excellence on the field during the fifty years of the club. “For me, every player is a star. As we could not felicitate all, fifty were selected by a committee constituted. I look at every player as a star,” added Shrinivas Dempo.

The fifty players felicitated are: Felix Alphonso, Felix Barreto, Manohar Asnodkar, Bhim Bahadur Thapa, Ramesh Redkar, Socorro Coutinho, Socrates Carvalho, M Prassanan, Nanda Gaad, Manuel D’Costa, Eugenio Cardozo, John Franco, K Williams, Joseph Machado, Kuppuswami Sampath, Nichola Pereira, Rosario Rodrigues, Francis d’souza, Armando Colaco, David d’Souza, Babu Arolkar, Alex Miranda, Prakash Naik, Dionisio Trinidade, Herbert San, Mahesh Lotlikar, Baptist Fernandes, Camilo Gonsalves, Valente Fernandes, Jose Fernandes, Lector Mascarenhas, Mauricio Afonso, John Araujo, Thomas Khushboo, Orlando Viegas, Mario Soares, Francis Silveira, Marcus Carvalho, Stanley Colaco, Sameer Naik, Clifford Miranda, Abhijit Mondal, Valeriano Rebello, Climax Lawrence, Mahesh Gawli, Ranti Martins (Nigeria), Roberto Silva (Brazil), Anthony Pereira and Peter Carvalho.

A coffee book — Golden Eagles, 50 years of Dempo Sports Club — was also released on the occasion by Inacio Fernandes, the only living member of the Dempo SC 1967 team in the presence of Manohar Parrikar, Praful Patel and Shrinivas Dempo. Members of the ruling cabinet, former chief ministers of Goa and a host of football luminaries graced the function.