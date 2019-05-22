Foolproof security for vote count

Panaji: Security has been beefed up at the strongrooms (where EVMs are stored) and counting centres in Panaji and Margao, and fourth layer of security has been added to the existing three layers.

The votes polled for the parliamentary elections and the bypolls to four assembly segments will be counted on May 23.

A senior police official said that in addition to the existing three-tier security cover the police have added one more layer of security with the deployment of central paramilitary personnel.

The other three security layers are being manned by central paramilitary personnel, the Indian Reserve Battalion and the Goa police.

The police official said that instructions have been issued to police inspectors and sub-divisional police officers to deploy sufficient police personnel on the counting day.

The senior police officers have also been asked to maintain vigil on victory rallies so that no untoward incident occurs.

The EVMs for the parliamentary elections as well as the by-elections have been kept in the strongrooms set up at the Government Polytechnic, Altinho-Panaji and the Government Multipurpose College, Borda-Margao.