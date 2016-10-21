Foods that will soon do a disappearing act

Zubin Dsouza

I am not a very emotional person. I am like a zombie when it comes to emotions – all dead inside.

And just as zombies get excited over discovering a living and breathing human and the chance to slurp on fresh brains, I too get a major kick out of food.

I just realised that some of the most brilliant foods in the world are going to disappear forever. The slow erosion of food, varieties of food and techniques of preparation are in some way linked to the end of the human race as we know it.

One of the most discussed topics is the decline in the bee population. Now although bees can be nasty creatures and sting you, and sometimes kill people who are allergic to the venom that they inject into the human body, they are absolutely essential to the plant, herb, fruit and flower world. They are important to such an extent that it is estimated that humans will go extinct four years after the last bee drops dead. With bee populations collapsing and disappearing worldwide due to our rampant use of pesticides and attacks from a host of natural predators, the reverse in the trend is not really around the corner.

Between the bees’ time of the death and the wiping out of the entire human population off the planet, we will be spending a miserable few years of pancakes without access to honey.

And if you thought that maple syrup would be a good enough substitute – with the global rise in temperatures, there are only a couple of years and an added six degrees of heat that separate us from watching the entire maple tree family from folding up forever.

And what’s a pancake breakfast without a good cup of coffee? A change in even half a degree can affect coffee production. In countries like India there have been more see-sawing than that and these do not even take into account the periods of drought followed by extreme rainfall. If you thought that you wouldn’t mind spending the rest of your retired life with a cup of coffee and a good book – you may want to rethink the finer details.

Just when you thought that I couldn’t give you any worse news – global warming and heat are also wiping out cocoa plantations in Ghana and the Ivory Coast that supplies more than 50 per cent of what the world produces. No cocoa equals zero chocolate which in turn results in unhappiness.

We may munch on our last bar of chocolate in the year 2030. To add insult to injury, water shortages may divert water usage to consumption and drinking rather than making that brilliant beverage called beer.

And tequila production will soon be halted because droughts have nearly wiped out the entire blue agave plant population which is used to make tequila. Farmers are also moving on from this low price yielding crop and turning their attention to other more lucrative cash crops.

There is also talk about heat conditions destroying grapes and causing the wine industry to nosedive into the ground.

If you are going to sit in a bar and three of the most popular drinks are off the menu because they have gone extinct, you can rest assured that a favourite bar snack cannot be too far behind!

The peanut plant cannot withstand droughts and floods, and the recent spate of crazy weather has done absolutely nothing beneficial for the crops around the world. If the situation continues in a similar manner which it is rumoured to, the big friendly bowl of salted peanuts that the bartender provides may be a thing of the past. This is apart from the fact that we won’t get peanut butter, peanut oil and wasabi peanuts.

Incidentally several species of fish are headed towards extinction due to a combination of factors like overfishing, warming up of ocean waters and pollution. Say goodbye to pink salmon, mackerels, sardines and anchovies amongst others.

If you thought of the world as your oyster, that isn’t going to last either because pollution is killing them along with clams and scallops.

I wouldn’t be as gutted about the loss of any of the above ingredients if I could have had the solace of pasta and that is the one thing that is soon going to be denied to me.

Durum wheat which is the strain of wheat required to make pasta is soon going to disappear from our landscapes altogether and so is that bowl of Penne Arrabiata that you always eat when you need to perk up.

Maybe I should just continue moaning and moping for the next thousand words or so and wallow in my self-pity or get up and eat my fill of the soon-to-be-extinct-stuff before the final bell chimes. I choose to eat all I can lay my hands on right now and I suggest that you quit reading and grab yourself a coffee, a chocolate bar and a big steaming bowl of pasta!

