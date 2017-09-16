Foods that had to be recalled

Zubin Dsouza

The French Revolution happens to be an extremely fascinating subject in history.

A nation of people rose up against their supposedly tyrannical government and their rulers, beheaded a large number of them and took control of their country, their government and their future.

There were several events that took place and led to the finality of this fate but nothing fascinated historians more than the catalyst known as ‘The Great Fear’ of 1789.

Tricky weather conditions had caused a loss of most of the crops and there was already the onset of a famine.

Poor farmers around the countryside heard rumours that the ruling class of aristocrats were planning on getting the country rid of the working class by burning the crops or starving them. Unable to control their frustrations any longer, they teamed up with the townsfolk and they rose up in rebellion.

They attacked the seigneurs, mobilised in huge numbers and managed to quell their fears with a couple of well placed events in which the centre of attraction was the guillotine.

Trying to piece together the events that led to this fateful section in the history books, modern day theorists have come up with an amazing conclusion. They believe that all the episodes began because of ‘ergot’ which is a fungus that grows on wheat and has hallucinogenic properties.

This would have probably been a ripe time for a product recall and it would have literally saved a lot of folks their necks!

Ergot has seen a fair share of action. It has been named responsible for the hysteria surrounding the Salem witch trials and also had the infamous drug LSD synthesised from it.

This is not something that we want to see in our daily meals but there it sat; creating chaos out of arguably peaceful communities.

A food product recall sometimes tries to prevent a recurrence of a tragedy by sending out a message to all purchasers about potential safety issues. It works to simultaneously limit injury to consumers and to limit the liability of the company.

Sometimes the contaminations are unintentionally caused by a breakdown in the systems and operating procedures while in other cases, greed propels companies to do the worst acts to increase profit.

In 1850s New York, suspect milk known as ‘Swill Milk’ killed 8,000 babies in the year. Cows were fed mash from distilleries and the milk they yielded was fortified with plaster of Paris, starch and molasses.

A similar tragedy reared its ugly head in 2008 when Mengniu, a Chinese milk company was found to have wilfully used melamine as an agent to make their milk more appealing.

Again, children were the worst affected.

Although the Chinese government came down heavily which included executions of some of the involved, the repercussions are still felt years later by those who drank the milk.

Kidney stones, damages to internal organs and inhibited growth are what plagued the innocent children whose parents were truly clueless to the horrors that they were subjecting their little tots to. The parents couldn’t really have known; the milk distributor at the centre of the scandal was a well respected government run brand.

Kids always seem to be getting the tough end of the stick!

Gerber, a brand catering to babies had to recall batches of their organic rice cereal and organic oatmeal after one parent found huge hard chunks in it with some even half an inch long.

The same year, Chinese organic chocolate makers had to recall their products because there were live worms found in them.

Apparently the excuse that chocolate covered worms are often considered a delicacy or are important to show that the product is organic did not quite curry a favourable impression with consumers.

It is not always the small independent producers or folks distributing from seedy corrugated tin offices in seedier neighbourhoods who face flak.

Well known brands have had their own share of mishaps and quality check failures.

Kellogg’s had to recall their Special K Red Berries cereal because of the presence of glass fragments and Pillsbury had to recall their cinnamon rolls because of pieces of plastic that were wedged within the breads. Koffee Kup Bakery had to institute a similar recall because of clear plastic pieces in the products.

The scariest ingredients that have been the base of food recalls however have not been inorganic sources like glass and plastic. They have been pathogens like listeria, salmonella and even the scary stuff that causes mad cow disease.

Recalls do not always work; they are usually put into effect in retrospect when people start falling ill or when several have already died.

There have been recalls of lettuce, spinach, eggs, beef, peanuts and peanut butter, ground turkey, vegetable protein powders, readymade cookie dough and even pet food.

It has touched multi-national players like Nestle, Kellogg’s, Cargills, Peanut Corporation of America, Kraft and Hallmark amongst many others.

A recall is an important and expensive process that has even gone so far as to bankrupt and shut down several companies.

It is not the product recalled that is important but the ones that slip through the cracks and reach the consumer.

Because that is the most unpleasant end result of all; that is when people get killed!