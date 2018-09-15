Food that gives you blissful sleep

Zubin Dsouza

I just can’t sleep!

I am not alone; I am not the only one who cannot sleep!

I lay awake at night gazing into the inky blackness when I should technically be dreaming of soft, pillowy clouds and a couple of rainbows.

Insomnia or the lack of the ability to fall asleep has started affecting the best of us. It is not that we don’t feel sleepy, we do but we just can’t fall asleep.

In our ever changing world we are being surrounded by increasing amounts of artificial lights and the glare from our smartphone screens. Our noise levels have risen to unhealthy proportions and stress is an integral factor of our daily routine.

How can we sleep? How can we slow down and lose out on the multitude of opportunities that come our way? Is sleeping more important than playing one more level of Call of Duty or using the WhatsApp video call feature?

Most people think that you can sleep as much as you want when you are dead but few realise that a lack of sleep leads to an early death, and obesity and wrinkles, and temper tantrums!

Having the right amount of sleep is integral to your overall health. It prevents you from getting chronic illnesses and preventing a sluggish immune system. Most people need to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep a day. Most urban folks don’t even average anything close to that.

Sleeplessness builds up toxins within the body that even hours of catch up sleep cannot get rid of. When the toxins reach a critical mass bad things start happening to your body. All this could be easily controlled by having the right food.

What you need from your food is something that helps you relax, maybe something with fibre to eliminate post dinner hunger cravings, possibly a food that can rehydrate or even a bite that could help the blood flow.

Figs tick most of the right boxes as they contain potassium, magnesium, calcium and iron. These minerals help our blood flow and muscles contract which leads to relaxation and eventually a sound sleep.

Sweet potatoes do a similar job as they contain sizeable amounts of magnesium, calcium and potassium. The idea behind eating foods high in calcium and magnesium is that they help to regulate melatonin which is the hormone that regulates sleep.

Oats are naturally rich in melatonin although their most amazing quality is that they trigger insulin production and raise sugar levels naturally which makes you sleepy.

Cherries have naturally occurring melatonin. In fact sour cherry juice is a standard recommendation for insomniacs. Prunes and pistachios are great in this regard and as an added bonus they are great sources of vitamin B6.

Dehydration does not allow the body to fall asleep. Fatigue induced dehydration may put you to sleep but will prevent you from sleeping long enough. The best way to combat all of this is by helping yourself to fruits that are known thirst quenchers. Most melons would fall into this group. Watermelons and cantaloupes would head the list with apples, pears and oranges rubbing shoulders as equals.

Calming teas like chamomile and ginger tea give the body adequate hydration and simultaneously soothe it, helping you get your beauty sleep. A nicer form of relaxation includes dark chocolate because it naturally increases serotonin levels that help you drift off to sleep.

In most cases folks don’t realise that hunger keeps many a person awake. I mean you definitely couldn’t seriously fall asleep while your stomach is rumbling. High protein snacks like a light cheese or almond or peanut butter work perfectly well in these situations.

If everything else fails and you still cannot get good sleep, I recommend that you read this article once again. This is sure to make you yawn and sleep like a baby!