Food techie for a career choice

Manu Anand

Revolution in the food and beverage industry in the recent times has resulted in great demands for processed and packed food. This has not only increased the consumption of processed food but also made consumers quality and nutrition conscious. As the consumer food industry is noticing upward trends, the food processing industry is gaining momentum with every passing day. It has created tremendous need for food technologists, thereby declaring food technology as a lucrative and flourishing career option.

Food technology in simpler terms is the application of food science in manufacturing safe, wholesome and nutritious food products. Food technology uses chemistry, engineering, microbiology and nutrition to produce items that last longer with better nutrient retention.

Different courses

There are diploma and degree courses available in the field of food science and technology in India. Most undergraduate programmes are of a duration of three years except the bachelor of engineering and bachelor of technology courses. Post graduate courses are of a duration of two years. Diploma in nutrition and food technology is an eighteen-month course while other diploma courses are a year each. Certificate courses in food technology are of a duration of two years.

Bachelor of engineering in food technology, food technology and bio-chemical engineering.

Bachelor of science in food and nutrition, food preservation, food processing technology, food science and quality control, food technology, microbial and food technology, nutrition and food service management, nutrition, and dietetics and food service management.

Bachelor of technology in agricultural and food engineering, food engineering, food science, and food technology.

Certificate course in food and nutrition, food production and patisserie, and food Technology.

Diploma course in food analysis and quality assurance, food science and quality control, food and nutrition, food science and quality control, food science technology, food science, preservation and management, and nutrition and food technology.

Doctor of philosophy in food and dairy technology, food biotechnology, food engineering and technology, food science and technology, and food technology.

Master of engineering in food technology, and processing and food engineering.

Master of science in food and fermentation technology and food science, food and nutrition, food science and technology, microbial and food technology.

Master of technology in dairy and food engineering, food and nutrition, food biotechnology, food safety and standards, food technology, processing and food engineering. PhD in food technology.

Eligibility: For admission in the undergraduate course a candidate should have passed 10+2 pass in science stream from a recognised board. A student must also have cleared state and/or national level entrance examination.

For admission in the postgraduate course a candidate must have completed bachelor of science, BTech in food technology and food science from a recognised university.

Top institutes: AD Patel Institute of Technology Anand; Anna University, Chennai; GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology; Gujarat Agricultural University; Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur; IIT Kharagpur; Jadavpur University; Kanpur University; Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam; Manipur University; Osmania University; Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad; University of Bombay; University of Calcutta; University Of Delhi; University of Madras and University of Mysore.

Opportunities: Graduates can find job in government as well as private sectors. Freshers can choose a career in food processing companies, catering companies, packaging companies, research laboratories and manufacturing industries.

Job profiles: Analytical chemists, bacteriologist, biochemists, food and beverage associate, food development managers, food handler, food inspector, food microbiologist, food packaging managers, food research analyst, food safety auditors, food scientists, food standards officer, food technologist, home economists, organic chemists, production managers, quality control officers, research and development personnel, research scientists, sensory scientists, toxicologists and the more offbeat alternative as food stylists.

Top recruiters: Agro Tech Foods, Amul, Balaji Group, Bikanervala, Bonn Group of Industries, Britannia Industries, Cadbury India Limited, Cafe Coffee Day, Creambell, Dabur India, Haldiram’s, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Unilever limited, ITC Limited, Jubilant Food Works, Marico, Mother Dairy, MTR Foods, Nestle India Private Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Pepsi Co India and Vadilal.

Salary: Fresher can start with a pay scale of `10,000 to `15,000 per month. Candidates with professional experience of 5 to 6 years can expect an average salary of `25000 to `30000 per month. Many companies and industries abroad recruit graduates in this field. Post graduates have better chances of securing jobs with salaries ranging between `60, 000 and `1,00,000 a month. With experience, one can earn upto `2.5 lakhs per month.

Skills required: Candidates must have good problem solving and analytical abilities, a knack for scientific thinking, interest in food nutrition and health, good communication skills and team spirit. One must possess the skill of data interpretation and attention to detail.

Future scope: Food technology in India is gaining momentum. India is the second largest producer of food and has the potential to become number one in the global market. Students today are finding tremendous openings in the food industry, especially in research and development. Industrial and academic interface will further boost the scenario.As people become aware of opportunities available in this industry, the quality of students pursuing courses will improve and so will the infrastructure and resources in the institutes.

Director Alpha Mindz

manu@alphamindz.com