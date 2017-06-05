Food Hospitality World (FHW) Expo bows out with flourish

Team B&C/NT

The third edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) Expo, Goa edition, at Dr S P Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, ended on the June 3 with record crowds over the three-day show. Over 5,000 product categories and 300 international brands with more than 7,000 industry professionals, participated in the expo.

Complementing business and industry networking opportunities, the expo had sessions based on industry topics. Leading experts and professionals participated in panel discussions such as Hospitality Think Tank – The GM’s Conclave, The Power of Purchase and Indian Professional Housekeeper’s Association (IPHA).

The event also had live workshops like ‘3D Cake Art’ by Dubai based cake artist Vinita Lobo and ‘Apple Mania’ using Washington Apples by Chef Gangadhar Bahera, executive sous chef, Cidade De Goa. There were culinary competitions including Mixology Championship, Culinary Challenge of Goa and Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge.

The GM’s conclave panel discussion saw representations from leading hotels and resorts in Goa such as Alila Diwa Goa, The Zuri White Sands, Lemon Tree Amarante Beach Resort, The Leela Goa, W Goa and more.