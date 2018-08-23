Food, hospitality expo: Elanpro to showcase products

PANAJI: Elan Professional Appliances (Elanpro) will be showcasing its entire range of retail refrigeration, kitchen refrigeration and dispensing systems at the food and hospitality expo which will be held at Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim from August 23 to August 25.

ELANPRO, which is focused on commercial refrigeration and food-service products in India have been recently making strides of growth in the Goan market.

Global Enterprises based in Porvorim and Verna, the sole distributor for ELANPRO in the state has registered a growth of around 20–25 percent since their association with ELANPRO in 2011.

While interacting with the media about the company’s vision for the state, Vipin Sethi, senior general manager, sales and marketing (South and West), Elanpro said, “We are committed to provide the best technological solutions for refrigeration needs and Goa has become an important market for us.”

Sethi also added that, they have witnessed an increase in demand for products primarily for bar segment apart from hotels, restaurants and retail segment. The company is also planning to expand its reach with an interesting product portfolio customised for Goa region which is scheduled for showcase in the upcoming quarter of the year, starting with live kitchen competitions which will be held in the state.

Having witnesses a turnover of about Rs 4 crore for the financial year 17-18 on sales of Elanpro appliances, the dealership now plans to strengthen their presence in Goa through the brand.

“We have now switched our focus from retail sales to commercial projects. Some of the projects we have worked on in the hospitality sector include Le Meridien, Calangute and Nanu Resorts, Arambol,” says Savio Cruz, proprietor, Global Enterprises.