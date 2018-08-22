Food for thought at Goan Chefs Conclave

NT BUZZ

Over a hundred hospitality professionals, chefs of starred hotels and stand alone restaurants were present at Planet Hollywood for The Goan Chefs Conclave, held recently. Organised by the Goan Culinary Club, the third edition of the conclave witnessed sharing of knowledge, experiences and networking on how to delight guests visiting eateries in Goa. The event included a session by Chef Chalapathi Rao, a talk on ‘Superfoods of India’ by Chef Sharad Dewan, Innovation vs Authentic jugalbandi a demo and interaction between a home styled chef and Chef Mahesh Ishawar and also sessions on The Traditional Goan pickle by Mum’s Kitchen, Mr Nobodys Pop up by Nolan Mascarenhas and Spot On with Sunita Rodrigues.