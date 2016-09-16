Food characterised by a single spice

Zubin D’souza

Indians are so used to finishing a large number of dishes with the mixed-spice concoction called ‘garam masala’, that we are totally disconnected with the fact that spices at one time were probably the most expensive items on the planet.

Peppercorns were once traded for gold and saffron was accessible only to emperors and nobility. Spices have lost their charm or gold has gotten more expensive, but we are not in the dire situations, we were once in.

In the original recipes, spices were called for in moderation and this was powered by their prohibitive cost and relative scarcity. That we happen to be in a world of plenty does not mean we throw the entire bag of flavourings into the pot. If we do that, we will find that all our food will end up tasting the same. What really distinguishes one dish from the other is the subtle use of spices or even using a single spice that has since come to symbolise the dish.

The idea is to use a spice to enhance the flavour of a dish and not to disguise the taste of the prime ingredients. Although some dishes call for a combination of spices, in most situations, they do not work as well as was envisioned.

Could we substitute one spice for another? We could but then the final product would just not be the same. We could probably market it under a different name but then you would not ever want to drizzle anything but oregano on your pizza or hot chocolate on vanilla ice cream. Not that oregano and chocolate are spices but rather they are just metaphors to explain that when it comes to food, there are moments when we enjoy staying within our comfort zones.

You have always seen either hummus drizzled with paprika or blended with cumin to achieve its true potential. In Israel, paprika is used to marinate grilled fish while Hungarians use the same to bring about a spectacular finish in their goulash.

Apple pie is one of my all time favourite foods and nothing spells an apple pie right as having it infused with the right amount of cinnamon. A sprinkling of cinnamon sugar on top just adds a bigger dimension of authenticity to the entire experience. To take matters a bit further and explain how our senses really work, warm apple pie is usually accompanied by scoops of vanilla ice cream (which are again scented by just the vanilla bean).

Not that cinnamon is restricted just to apple pie. The mild flavour with a hint of sweetness is used to add flavour to lamb curries and braised beef.

Although apples in a pie are paired with cinnamon, cloves are used to flavour stewed apples. The person who thought of it first must have been a genius because very few would have thought to use this sharp spice as part of a sweet dish and yet it works perfectly to cut the cloyingly sweet taste of sugar syrup.

Jeera aloo or gobi are called so because the potatoes or cauliflowers are tossed with just cumin seeds for flavour, while the Bengalis use the oil extracted from mustard seeds to give a beautiful dimension to what would be plain boiled potatoes in a dish called aloo bhate.

Fenugreek is used sparingly to give a twist to the chicken dish called ‘methi murg’ or sometimes added to dosa batter.

Nutmeg is a spice that has a subtle and aromatic hint of sweetness. It improves the flavour of milk-based desserts. The only spice used to flavour rabdi, which is the Indian reduced milk dessert, used to be green cardamom pods.

When these desserts were served to royalty, they were steeped with saffron. Of course, even back then folks knew that saffron had such a delicate flavour that if there were any other spices in the mix; they would overpower and kill the essence of the dish.

Please do not let your imagination or experiments stay restricted. It required a genius to think of adding cloves to dessert; who knows…you could be the next one us chefs hold in awe.

Please like & share: