Food business operators cautioned over sale of gutka

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration has asked all those dealing in food articles like gutka, pan masala (containing tobacco) and scented tobacco which are prohibited under the provisions of Goa Public Health (Amendment) Act, 2005, to refrain from practices that could attract punitive action by the designated authorities.

This ban, which is imposed in the state, includes prohibition on the manufacture for sale, selling, distribution, storing, or conveying of food articles containing tobacco or tobacco extracts.

The sale of gutka and pan masala (containing tobacco or nicotine) and any other product, marketed separately having tobacco or nicotine in the final product by whatever name called, whether packaged or unpackaged and/or sold as one product or through package as separate product, sold or distributed in such a manner is also prohibited and will attract penal action under the provisions of the said Act.

In view of the above, all food business operators are directed to refrain from such practices, in order to avoid any punitive action by the designated authorities.