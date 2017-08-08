Focus is on strengthening AAP: Elvis

AAP convenor in Goa Elvis Gomes tells Soiru Velip that the atmosphere has not been conducive for the party to contest the by-polls in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies

Q: Why the Aam Aadmi Party has decided not to contest the by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies to be held on August 23?

We had fielded candidates in 39 constituencies during the Goa assembly elections that were held five months back. However, the party did not receive good response from the people. Secondly, we feel that current political situation is for self-power, and not in the interest of the people. This situation does not suit to our party. Thus, the AAP has decided not to contest the by-polls in Panaji and Valpoi assembly segments.

Q: Do you agree with the view that the AAP has become weak in Goa?

No. In fact, we have already started working to strengthen the organisation from grassroots level, as the party has failed to perform well in the last assembly elections despite fielding new faces. We had tried to introduce a new brand of politics with the promise of corruption-free governance. But the people of Goa did not accept us. Now, we have decided to take more time to strengthen the party base.

Q: What will be the role of the AAP in the by-polls?

There will be no role for the party in these by-elections as we have not fielded candidates. Let the voters decide whom they want to vote for. The AAP will wait and watch.

Q: A few days back the party stated that you do not want to confuse Panaji voters by putting up an AAP candidate. What does it mean?

We have given an opportunity to the Panaji voters to decide, as they had rejected us five months back. That time more than 2000 voters voted for the AAP in the Panaji constituency.

Q: During the last assembly elections many AAP volunteers from other states campaigned in Goa; it was believed that that this campaigning by outsiders was one of the reasons for the AAP debacle in the assembly polls. What has been your strategy to come out of this ‘misconception’?

We are strengthening our party base in the state with fresh dialogue with the people. Now the party will totally rely on its own volunteers who have been guided. Our volunteers, including me, have already started visiting remote villages of Goa. Recently, we visited Vavurla village of Quepem taluka which lacks in basic facilities including road. The state government is trying to portray that it has brought about development in villages. But it is not so, in reality. Villagers have been grappling with lots of problems, and the AAP is trying to understand them by meeting the people.