Floriculture estates on the anvil, says Vijai

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Agriculture Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday said that floriculture estates will come up in Goa in due course of time.

Informally speaking to pressmen at the state Secretariat after the cabinet meeting, the Minister for Agriculture said that the government has already begun efforts in this direction and around 5 lakh sq mts of land would be needed for the purpose.

Further speaking, Sardesai assured that the government will provide needed infrastructure, as also provide much-needed marketing facility for the same. “The government will buy flowers from the farmers and market it outside Goa,” he added.

The Minister for Agriculture, during the recently-concluded monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, had informed that the setting up of non-polluting floriculture estate in Goa would be a part of the in-the-making state agricultural policy.

“The Durga area in the Velim constituency can be an ideal location for setting up the floriculture estate,” he added, pointing out that the estate would be run with community farming approach, and following the production of the flowers, their sale would also be carried out in co-ordination.

Sardesai had further maintained that at Talegaon in Pune, a land admeasuring 1,700 hectares has been brought under floriculture.