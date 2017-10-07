Floriculture estate likely to come up at Sirvoi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Setting the ball rolling to establish a floriculture estate in the state, officials of the agriculture department will soon inspect a tract of land at Sirvoi in Quepem taluka, which has been suggested by the government for the project.

The agriculture department has proposed to set up a floriculture estate on 100-acre land.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has suggested that the Sirvoi land owned by the Goa Forest Development Corporation could be developed for the proposed estate.

Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai told ‘The Navhind Times’ that he has directed department officials to inspect the land, adding that if the particular tract of land is found suitable for the purpose then the government will start process for establishing the estate by December.

“There is potential and tremendous scope for growing various flowers in Goa… the government is keen on encouraging floriculture in the state,” he said, adding that they want to set up the estate on experimental basis.

The project will be fully supported by the agriculture department.

Sardesai said that he wants to develop the proposed estate on the lines of the Talegaon Floriculture Park in Pune, which has been developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on 210-acre land.

Sardesai, who recently visited the Pune floriculture park, said, “The idea is to allow our progressive farmers to invest in floriculture business once we decide on land. The support system in the form of water and power supply, polyhouses and other facilities will be put in place by the government. We will also identify markets for farmers.”

The proposed floriculture estate will be developed in guidance and support from the farmers engaged in the Talegao Floriculture Park. The Goan farmers interested in taking up floriculture will be trained.

The government will ensure that flowers grown in Goa is sold outside the state and exported to other countries, the minister said.