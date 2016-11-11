Floral design: Creativity and beauty at its best

Flowers have a great deal of significance in our culture. Besides adding to the aesthetic value of a setting, they also have the ability to convey human emotions. Keeping this fact in mind, The Navhind Times Planet J’s next workshop by floral designer, Lynette Alphonso is on flower design and arrangement. The half-day workshop is open to those between the ages of 16 and 23 years and will be held at Dempo House, Panaji on November 20.

Maria Fernandes|NT Kuriocity

No occasion in our life is complete without flowers. Be it a religious ceremony, a celebration, a felicitation or even a funeral, flowers are an integral part and are ever present. A symbol of beauty and love, flowers also have healing powers and that feel-good factor that can dispel the gloomiest of moods. Beautiful flowers kept in hospital rooms can reduce the stress of patients and improve recovery. The mystique and beauty of flowers have been amplified and written about for centuries by poets and authors alike.

“There was a time when flower arrangements were found only in hotels, offices or homes of the elite. Today however with easy access to flowers, arrangements are found even in middle class homes. People are becoming more aware of the benefits of beautifying their surroundings and its positive effects,” says Alphonso. She further adds that due to rising income, changing lifestyles and the need for indulgence, the market for flowers is booming. “Today sending someone flowers along with a cake or a gift is no longer a novelty. At the click of a button, people anywhere in the world can send flowers to their loved ones or clients and this trend is catching very quickly in Goa as well,” she says.

With more than twenty-six years experience, Alphonso who is originally from West Bengal, caters not just to starred hotels and resorts in the state but also to corporates and the general public. Flower design, she says, requires creativity and the openness to experiment. “The aim of the workshop,” she says, “is to transfer the love of floral design to youngsters who I believe have loads of creativity. I also want to make them aware how worthwhile it is as a career option, on the condition that one is ready to work hard.”

The itinerary of the workshop includes learning to care and condition cut flowers; use floral foam and accessories and make different types of arrangements. “I will be covering basic and simple arrangements that even those attempting for the first time will be able to undertake with ease. These will include triangular arrangement, round bowl arrangement, long low banquet style arrangement, wall hanging arrangement, miniature arrangement and an L-shaped arrangement. If time permits I will also demonstrate making a single rose posy/hand tied bunch of roses and a few ribbon bows.” There will also be a question-answer session, whereby participants can get their queries answered and have their doubts cleared.

Explaining the basic essentials of a floral arrangement, she says: “There are only a few requirements to get started on making your own arrangements and these include a vase or container, flowers, a good cutting tool and an oasis (expanded phenolic resin) which gives more versatility as without it you are restricted to just a few designs.”

With the sweltering heat most months of the year and the humidity touching dizzying heights, not all flowers she says are suitable for Goan climate. She recommends gladioli, orchids, athuriums and birds of paradise as flowers that can be used for arrangements that need to stay for a long time.

Asked what she considers a perfect arrangement, she is quick to answer, “Minimalism is what I strongly prefer and go in for simple and elegant lines. A harmonious blend of flowers and foliage that maintains balance and is in proportion with the surroundings is what I consider beautiful.” While making arrangements at home, she stresses that one doesn’t always have to use expensive flowers and says: “We are bombarded with images of huge, gorgeous bouquets of perfect flowers in stunning vases on the pages of magazines and in television shows and movies. What you don’t realise is that many of those arrangements use hundreds of flowers and cost hundreds or even thousands of rupees. While they might be nice for very formal occasions, smaller arrangements can have just as much, if not more, appeal, charm, and beauty. As long as you like the arrangement, and as long as it makes you happy, it is indeed a ‘perfect’ arrangement.”

A mistake that many people make while trying their hand at flower arrangement she points out is overcrowding. “They feel more is beautiful and end up with arrangements that are not pleasing to the eye as many do not take size, surroundings, light, etc, into consideration. A thing of beauty should be seen to be enjoyed.”

Speaking on the need of creativity she says: “Following rules will not always give you the best results. You can read dozens or even hundreds of articles and books about floral arrangement, but you will automatically know what will be most pleasing to your eye. If the book says never mix purple and orange flowers together and you like purple and orange together, mix them together. It might not be an arrangement everyone will love but it if appeals to you, it will work for you. Go with your gut feelings and you will not be disappointed.” She is of the opinion that mix and match also works and says: “Today with different accessories that are available like glow wires, colour sprays, floral adhesives, etc, making beautiful arrangements has become easier.”

A Psychology and English literature graduate, Alphonso grew up surrounded by flowers. “My parents had a big garden and gardening was a love I inherited from them. Initially I never dreamt of taking it up as a career but when I started making arrangements at home and attended a few classes by international experts my interest was piqued. I soon found myself getting more interested in the art which led to me buying numerous books on the subject and before I knew it I was completely hooked!” A worthwhile option is how she refers to a career in this field. “Creativity and hard work are the two most important ingredients to make this career work for you. Keeping yourself abreast of the latest trends, products and designs and being open to ideas are essential as well.”

If you are between 16 and 22 years of age and would like to join the workshop, send us an email with your name, age, school/college name and telephone numbers to planetj@navhindtimes.com by November 13.